Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Decreases By 19.4%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

