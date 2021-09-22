Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.49 Million

Brokerages predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post $81.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $83.82 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $71.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $323.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.40 million to $324.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $343.44 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $371.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.