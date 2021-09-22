Boenning Scattergood Comments on Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conifer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

