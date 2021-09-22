BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. Approximately 676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

