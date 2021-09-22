Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $2,844,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA)

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

