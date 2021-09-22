Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading Down 2.4%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68). 3,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.78. The stock has a market cap of £114.47 million and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09.

About Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

