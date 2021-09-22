HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $583.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.14. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth approximately $21,674,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 794,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 469.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 539,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 458,092 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.