Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.26. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

