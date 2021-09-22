DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 229,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 155,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

