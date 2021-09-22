Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. Comcast has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $257.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $333,562,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

