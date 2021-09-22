Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) to Neutral

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tryg A/S in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of TGVSF opened at $23.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Tryg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

