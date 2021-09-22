NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Downgraded by TD Securities

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFYEF opened at $18.02 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.