BMO Capital Markets Increases TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$16.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA stock opened at C$13.04 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.67 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.07.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.