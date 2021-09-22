Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GLPEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -633.33%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

