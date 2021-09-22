Head to Head Comparison: IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) vs. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IKONICS and RingCentral’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million 3.84 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A RingCentral $1.18 billion 17.20 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -255.79

IKONICS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Volatility and Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IKONICS and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 2 13 1 2.94

RingCentral has a consensus target price of $431.16, indicating a potential upside of 93.74%. Given RingCentral’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than IKONICS.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71% RingCentral -9.78% -59.27% -6.55%

Summary

IKONICS beats RingCentral on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

