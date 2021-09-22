Piper Sandler Weighs in on Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. raised their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of DK opened at $15.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.