SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.40.

SIL opened at C$9.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$9.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.58.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

