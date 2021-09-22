Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report issued on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RUTH. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of RUTH opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,359 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

