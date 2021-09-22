Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for European Wax Center Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of European Wax Center in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $30.41 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

