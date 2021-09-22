United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.