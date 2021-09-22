E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.73 ($13.80).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.93 ($12.86) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.20. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

