Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €121.67 ($143.14).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85. Sixt has a 12-month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12-month high of €135.80 ($159.76).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.