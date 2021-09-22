Truist Trims TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price to $29.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 205.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $9.48 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

