Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 17,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

About Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

