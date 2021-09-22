Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301.55 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 301.55 ($3.94). 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.50 ($3.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

