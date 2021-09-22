Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 27,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 81,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.26%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.