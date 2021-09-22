Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

