Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.37. 186,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 530,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$464.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.