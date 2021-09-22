Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTAQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,642,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTAQ stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

