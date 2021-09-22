Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.84. 1,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

