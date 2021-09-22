Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $119.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of ADI opened at $170.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average is $161.96. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

