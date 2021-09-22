IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.21 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 16.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 381.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,381 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

