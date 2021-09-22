Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.20 ($63.76).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a twelve month high of €61.50 ($72.35).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

