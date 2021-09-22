Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.20 ($63.76).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a twelve month high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

