Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

GFI opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Fields (GFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.