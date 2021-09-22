Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl Buys 85,000 Shares

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 85,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 440,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

MEAL opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Parsley Box Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.46.

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

