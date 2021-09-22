Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, with a total value of £15,245 ($19,917.69).

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 3,084 ($40.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,951.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,716.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Several analysts have weighed in on KWS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

