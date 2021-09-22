Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, with a total value of £15,245 ($19,917.69).
Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 3,084 ($40.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,951.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,716.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
