Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £157.95 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote purchased 13 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,215 ($15.87) per share, with a total value of £157.95 ($206.36).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

On Monday, July 19th, Paul Boote bought 12 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.31) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. Pennon Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

