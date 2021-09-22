Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.74.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

