Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

