Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $250.01 and a 1 year high of $505.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $459.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,859,574 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

