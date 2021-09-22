Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humacyte, Inc. ‘s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Humacyte in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $13.85 on Monday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

