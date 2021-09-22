Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for STAG Industrial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

