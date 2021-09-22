Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to Sell

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.80.

Shares of NFI opened at C$23.10 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

