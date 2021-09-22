Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at C$58.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$59.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.