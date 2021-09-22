Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$165.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.53.

CNR stock opened at C$147.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$139.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.65 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock worth $996,047,951.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

