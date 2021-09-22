Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Financial Comparison

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.22%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 283.88%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 422.67 N/A N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 43.16 -$62.13 million ($3.09) -1.69

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -92.87% -59.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

