Reviewing Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 1,060.29 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

