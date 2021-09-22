-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,182 shares of company stock valued at $93,217 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

