Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LE stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $794.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lands’ End by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,485 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

