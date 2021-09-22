Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.02. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.82.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.48.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.